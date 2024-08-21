Donations platform founder still repaying money meant for Ukraine

News
Henri Laupmaa.
Henri Laupmaa. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Donation platform toeta.me founder Henri Laupmaa still needs to pay back €36,000 of the €225,00 collected to buy drones for Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale war in 2022.

The campaign raised funds to purchase just over 20 drones equipped with anti-GPS jamming devices and made by Threod Systems, an Estonian firm.

The organizers have been trying to get the money back for more than a year, but Laupmaa has paid out the money irregularly and in several installments.

In June, Laupmaa returned €45,000 to the drone manufacturers, after which €36,000 remained unpaid. He was supposed to return the funds in full by October 2023.

However, according to Roy Strider, one of the organizers of the campaign, Laupmaa has not paid out any money since June.

"There have been no developments or moves by Laupmaa in the meantime, despite the promises made," he said.

Strider said Laupmaa had wanted to meet with the drone manufacturers to "discuss something, agree on further action."

"But as far as I'm concerned, we have nothing to discuss with him – let him pay the debt, accept the punishment and do no more evil," said Strider.

Laupmaa did not respond to ERR's request.

The Northern District Prosecutor's Office started criminal proceedings in mid-September to verify information according to which the amount collected during the charity project on the online donation platform toeta.me has allegedly been illegally embezzled.

The Prosecutor's Office said criminal proceedings were launched against Laupmaa last year and are currently in the pre-trial investigation stage. Due to this, little information can be released.

"At the same time, we can confirm that the content of the suspicion against H. Laupmaa and the NGO he belonged to has not changed during the proceedings. The ongoing investigation is also in the process of clarifying the procedural decision to be taken by the public prosecutor's office with regard to the dissolved NGO," added the prosecutor's office.

In April, the legal entity behind toeta.me, Infograafika ja Ergonoomika Instituudi MTÜ, had been struck off the register, due to a failure to submit an annual financial report.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:03

Tartu Agro decision moves from agriculture ministry to economic counterpart

17:40

Donations platform founder still repaying money meant for Ukraine

17:16

Rait Kuuse: Expensive and time-consuming to reverse decisions to close prisons

16:36

Keila municipality involved in spat between heads of town's two basketball teams

16:17

Minister: 'Estonian Orthodox Church' probably not acceptable as new name of MPEÕK

16:09

PERH-operated blood donor center moves back to refurbished Ädala location

16:03

Harju County Court acquits Martin Repinski Updated

15:30

Marko Adamson: Information flood and challenges of critical thinking

15:12

Metropolitan finds MPEÕK cannot name itself the Estonian Orthodox Church

14:56

Kaimar Karu: Position of justice and digital affairs minister hardly a win

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

20.08

Restoration of independence: Events of August 20, 1991 explained

09:13

Dutch company has not abandoned plans for billion-euro Pärnu plant

20.08

Number of Job seekers rising, but vacancies falling

20.08

Hot summer leads to Estonian butter shortage

20.08

New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn Updated

11:18

PPA officer uses firearm as 'last resort' during attack

10:10

Goalkeeper Hein becomes first Estonian to play in Spain's La Liga

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo