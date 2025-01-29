Ukraine donations platform founder Henri Laupmaa charged with embezzlement

The District Prosecutor's Office for Economic Crime and Corruption has charged Henri Laupmaa, a former board member of the legal entity behind the donations platform toeta.me, with embezzlement on a large scale. Laupmaa had told donors that funds were being raised for Ukraine aid.

According to the charges, Laupmaa began raising funds via the online platform toeta.me in September 2022 to support Ukrainian independence by purchasing and delivering two drone aircraft, along with the necessary control and support systems, to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Donors were also given the option to contribute to supporting the nonprofit Infograafika ja Ergonoomika Instituudi MTÜ — the nonprofit that acted as the legal entity behind the platform.

Evidence collected indicated that approximately €213,000 was received from more than 3,700 donations.

According to the charges, Laupmaa used the fundraised money for his own personal and business expenses.

"As the Prosecutor's Office believes that the evidence gathered suggests the defendant used money collected from well-intentioned donors for personal gain instead of the promised charitable cause, [we] find it imperative that the court provide a legal assessment of the evidence," said district prosecutor Anneli Masing.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by the North Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Laupmaa had promised donors that he would refund their money, but repayments began to stall last year.

As of September 2024, he still had yet to pay out €32,000 of the €225,000 originally owed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!