Experts: Ukraine could use F-16 fighters on the front lines as the next step

Ukraine has announced for the first time that it has used Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to counter Russian drone and missile attacks. Currently, the fighter jets are primarily being used to protect Ukrainian airspace, and experts suggest they could help reduce the impact of heavy glide bomb attacks. The next step could involve supporting ground forces on the front lines.

Ukraine received its first F-16 fighter jets from Western countries about a month ago, but their deployment has been challenging. According to security expert Rainer Saks, the F-16 requires an entirely different infrastructure compared to the Soviet-era platforms previously used by Ukrainian forces. At the same time, Russia is attempting to hinder the creation of any such infrastructure through airstrikes.

"Rearming in a wartime situation is extremely difficult, especially when transitioning to a new platform. This also entails a completely different approach to tactics, planning and integrating it with Soviet-type weaponry. So, this is a significant challenge for Ukraine, and it cannot be expected to happen quickly or easily," Saks said.

Saks emphasized that the effectiveness of the fighter jets depends first on their detection and targeting capabilities and second on how well their potential advantages can be leveraged with weaponry. Currently, it is not precisely clear how the F-16s are equipped, but various sources suggest that the U.S. has developed new electronic warfare systems specifically for Ukraine's fighters.

However, it is difficult to say whether this will force Russia to change its tactics in the near future.

"Russia is using its air force much more conservatively compared to the first half of the war. The losses were substantial, leading Russia to abandon the massive, active and risky use of its air force. Now they are more cautious and careful, so the Russian command will likely respond with a tactical change as soon as they see their losses start to increase," Saks added.

"The Russians will certainly study and learn how the Ukrainians are using these jets, and they will undoubtedly incorporate this into their procedures. I believe the first and most significant impact will be that Russian military aircraft will avoid coming too close to the Ukrainian border because we all know how devastating glide bombs are for Ukrainian defenders," said Col. Fredi Karu, chief of staff of the Estonian Air Force.

Currently, the primary function of the fighter jets is the defense of Ukrainian airspace, but the next phase should involve supporting ground forces on the front lines. By the end of the year, Ukraine is expected to receive at least 20 fighter jets. So far, they have received about ten, meaning they do not yet constitute a significant force.

