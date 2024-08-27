Foreign minister: Estonia closely following reports of drone in Polish airspace

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said reports of a drone entering Poland's airspace are being closely monitored by Estonia. NATO Allies should use all necessary measures to ensure their security, he added.

Warsaw said a drone had likely entered its airspace early on Monday morning during a Russian bombardment of Ukraine, Reuters news agency reported. The object may have landed on Polish territory and searches were underway.

Jacek Goryszewski, spokesperson for the Polish army's operational command, told Reuters it was impossible to say whether the object was Russian or Ukrainian as weather conditions had not allowed for visual identification.

Tsahkna said Estonia is "closely following" reports and is in "close communication" with Poland and NATO allies.

"This case is another reminder of the threat Russia poses with its military action primarily to Ukraine, but also NATO. Our position is clear: NATO airspace must be defended and Allies should use all necessary measures to ensure their security," he said, in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia launched more than 100 missiles and around 100 attack drones at Ukraine during Monday's morning rush hour, killing at least five people and striking energy facilities nationwide, officials quoted by Reuters said.

Stray missiles, from both Russia and Ukraine, have entered Polish airspace several times since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

A Ukrainian missile struck the southern Polish village of Przewodow in 2022, killing two people.

In December 2023, Poland said a Russian missile had entered its airspace. In April 2023, a military object was found in a forest close to the village of Zamosc near the northern city of Bydgoszcz. It was later reported to be a Russian missile.

Romania has also reported Russian drones in its airspace.

--

