Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia

Drone (illustrative).
Drone (illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A Russian drone crashed in the Rezekne region of Latvia after entering Latvian airspace via Belarus, the Latvian Ministry of Defense reported. According to preliminary assessments, the drone's presence in Latvia appears to have been accidental.

A Russian drone crashed on Saturday in Latvia's Rezekne region, and various state agencies, including the police, are currently investigating the incident. According to initial information, the unmanned aerial vehicle belonged to Russia and entered Latvian airspace via Belarus, as reported by Latvian National Broadcasting (LSM), citing the Latvian Armed Forces.

Latvia's armed forces have notified NATO member states about the incident.

The drone's entry into Latvian territory was detected by the Latvian Armed Forces, which monitored its movement and located the crash site.

Latvian Defense Forces Commander Leonids Kalniņš told the news agency LETA that the aircraft entered Latvian airspace in the early hours of Saturday morning and was immediately detected by the armed forces.

Initial reports indicate that the drone did not have hostile intentions within Latvian territory. While the investigation is ongoing, experts believe the drone had no specific purpose or reason for flying into Latvia, LSM wrote.

"We assessed and monitored the situation to determine the level of danger and whether any objects or civilians were at risk," Kalniņš said.

"This incident confirms the need to continue strengthening Latvia's eastern border, including improving our air defense and electronic warfare capabilities, which will help limit the operations of drones with various uses," said Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned a representative of the Russian embassy for a meeting on Monday.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

