Russia practicing fighting NATO on Lake Ladoga

Satellite images show that Russia has deployed its modern missile corvettes to Lake Ladoga and is conducting war exercises against NATO, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Russia's Ministry of Defense announced the deployment of small combat ships, specifically the Buyan-M missile corvettes, to Lake Ladoga. According to Zvezda, the Russian defense ministry's news channel, this is the first time these ships have been brought to the lake.

The corvettes were deployed as part of the Ocean 2024 naval exercise, which involves ships and naval personnel from nearly all parts of Russia. Chinese warships are also participating in the exercise.

Satellite images show the corvettes moored at the pier near Käkisalmi. Previously, various ferries and civilian vessels were docked there, but now the 74-meter-long corvettes have taken up the entire pier.

According to Norwegian war analyst and former naval officer Thord Are Iversen, the ships have been on Lake Ladoga since at least last Saturday.

Iversen noted that Russia considers Lake Ladoga its navy's "internal fortress," where missile corvettes can operate further away from potential military operations in the Baltic region.

"In a war between NATO and Russia, the Baltic Sea would become very dangerous very quickly, and the bases of Russia's Baltic Fleet in Kaliningrad and Kronstadt would be vulnerable," Iversen explained.

Although Lake Ladoga is close to the Finnish border, Iversen believes it offers Russia more protection than any location in the Baltic Sea. Ships docked there can also be more easily defended with anti-aircraft missiles and fighter jets.

"In a potential war with NATO, it would be crucial for Russia to try to protect its long-range capabilities as much as possible," Iversen summarized.

Buyan-M missile corvettes are capable of launching Kalibr-NK cruise missiles with a reported range of up to 2,600 kilometers. The effective range is likely shorter, but from Lake Ladoga, these missiles could still impact much of Europe.

Russia has used Kalibr missiles in both Ukraine and Syria to destroy military and civilian targets. In Ukraine, they have been launched from Buyan-M corvettes stationed in the Black Sea. These corvettes can also be equipped to launch nuclear weapons.

Reports indicate that the Ocean 2024 exercise will continue until Monday.

Iversen noted that Russia's largest military exercise this year is typically a ground forces drill, but this year, it is Ocean 2024, likely due to the war in Ukraine.

"This allows for a significant show of force toward the West, as Russia's navy, except for the Black Sea Fleet, is not involved in the war," said Iversen.

He added that Russia's navy is expected to conduct live-fire exercises in the Baltic Sea, including anti-submarine drills, and will also cooperate with the Russian air force.

Currently, several Russian warships are active in the Baltic Sea, and strategic bombers, including the Tu-22M, have been seen flying in the area as part of the exercises.

