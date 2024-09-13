EDF colonel: Russian forces have not made significant progress in Kursk

News
Col. Ants Kiviselg.
Col. Ants Kiviselg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Intelligence Center, Russian troops have begun offensive operations in Kursk Oblast, but without significant successes. Despite bring troops to Kursk, Russia's offensive activity in the Donetsk direction has not decreased much.

Russia is maintaining the initiative at the operational level and conducting tactical offensives with the main focus on the Donetsk direction, Col. Kiviselg said in Friday's weekly Ministry of Defense press briefing.

"Russian operational pressure has gradually decreased during the week. While at the beginning of the week there were 185 attacks per day, today it has dropped to around 110 attacks per day," the EDF colonel explained.

Col. Kiviselg added that the Pokrovsk area is still bearing the brunt of the pressure, with a round a third of Russia's attacks currently taking place there.

Col. Kiviselg also pointed out that according to public sources, Russia has started offensive operations in Kursk Oblast. However, despite the partial redeployment of Russian troops to Kursk and the launch of a counter-offensive operation, Russia's offensive activity in the Donetsk direction has not significantly decreased.

"According to the latest information, a group of Russian Federation troops has been put together, formed mainly from more combat capable units, i.e. assault troops and naval units. Additional units have also been brought from the Russian-Ukrainian front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts to the Kursk direction. These units started attacking Ukrainian positions on Tuesday," Col. Kiviselg said.

The Russian Federation has not made significant progress in Kursk, he explained.

"Out of 100 settlements, Ukrainian units have withdrawn from around ten. At the same time, we cannot yet confirm that this is the main offensive by Russian Federation units. It is possible that these are operations to identify more precise Ukrainian positions," said the EDF colonel.

According to Col. Kiviselg, the Ukrainians have managed to destroy some of the Russian army's equipment in Kursk. "Eleven tanks have been destroyed and Ukraine has also carried out localized counter-attacks in Kursk Oblast."

In the middle of the week, the Russian Federation also started more active offensive operations using armored vehicles In the direction of the Pokrovsk settlement and 40 kilometers to the south, in the Kurakhove area,  Col. Kiviselg said.

"The Ukrainians have succeeded in destroying or disabling around 50 percent of the combat equipment there. So, approximately 50 pieces of equipment were involved in the attack and the Ukrainians managed to destroy about 25 of them. The Russian Federation has been more active in that direction, but there has been no significant progress."

Col. Kiviselg said that over the past week, Russia has continued to launch combined ballistic and cruise missile attacks along with large-scale drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure and civilian targets across the country.

So far this month, there has also been an increase in the number of incidents in which Russian attack drones entered Belarusian territory. In one incident last weekend, an attack drone entered Latvia from Belarusian territory.

According to the EDF Colonel, Russia appears not to have discussed the movement of drones in Belarusian airspace with Belarus.

"It seems that for the Belarusian military leadership, too, the arrival of drones in their airspace was a surprising moment. The Russian Federation has not, it seems, discussed this activity with Belarus, because in September we have observed that Belarus has been scrambling fighters and helicopters, to try and shoot down these attack drones in Belarusian airspace," Col. Kiviselg said.

According to the EDF's Intelligence Center, a total of 21 Iranian Shahed drones were recorded in Belarus throughout July and August. In the first week of September alone, there were 20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:35

Estonian ministry ditches planned grid desynchronization fee on producers

17:09

Mark Lajal saves match point to secure win for Estonia in Davis Cup opener

16:50

EDF colonel: Russian forces have not made significant progress in Kursk

16:47

PM: No party opposes finding €1.6 billion for ammunition Updated

16:41

Gallery: 'Amphibian State (of Mind)' exhibition opens at Tallinn's EKA Gallery

16:14

Tartu-Riga rail link not opening in October

16:03

Gallery: Arvo Pärt's 89th birthday concert takes place in Tallinn

15:32

Nortal CEO: Eesti 200 involvement has adversely impacted my financial status

15:05

New Vabamu exhibition highlights Estonian civil society's role in supporting Ukraine

14:31

Estonia's beach soccer team opts out of quarter final clash against Belarus

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.09

Reader question: Why do jellyfish wash up on Estonia's shores in early fall?

12.09

Telia to switch to rental-only internet routers

12.09

Eesti 200 founder leaves party

14:04

Estonia cancels child benefits for nearly 3,000 families living mostly abroad

12.09

Michal: Salary fund tax no longer government's favored option

10:04

MTA: 'Hundreds' of customs violations at Narva border since full checks started

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo