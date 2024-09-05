US drone flying in Estonian airspace possibly experienced Russian GPS jamming

News
Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk UAV.
Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk UAV. Source: U.S. Air Force photo by Bobbi Zapka / Wikimedia Commons
News

The Ministry of Defense has confirmed a United States Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made an overflight of Estonia last week, following reports an allied drone had experienced Global Positioning System (GPS) interference, Postimees said.

The full details of the incident are not being disclosed, though it is known that the strategic reconnaissance UAV was of a kind regularly used in exercises carried out by NATO allies in the region, and was able to be landed undamaged.

Estonian Air Force spokesperson Siim Verner Teder said the issue is a common one in that Russian radio interference disturbs all aircraft flying in Estonian airspace, thanks to jamming of GPS signals, though upgrades in training and equipment have minimized the negative outcomes of such attacks on military air traffic.

Andrei Menshenin, an aviation expert based in Iceland, told Postimees the Russian Federation is capable of disrupting UAVs' control while in Estonian airspace, but that this would only be a temporary measure, and could not culminate in a drone being damaged, destroyed or captured.

The Russian media itself announced on September 1 that a U.S. "spy drone tirelessly made loops along the border of the Russian Federation from the Leningrad region to Pskov," going on to lose contact and move in a chaotic manner for some time, the Russian media claimed.

The original Postimees English piece, sourced from the publication's Russian-language portal, is here.

The Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk (pictured) is a high-altitude, remotely-piloted surveillance aircraft which has been in service for over 20 years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:12

US drone flying in Estonian airspace possibly experienced Russian GPS jamming

12:02

Telia phone calls disrupted on Thursday

11:52

ICDS head: Russia would be even more aggressive if US didn't have the edge

11:31

Unemployment in IT sector in Estonia showing gradual growth

11:25

Package tours price increase bigger in Estonia than in most other EU states

10:50

Kanal 2 fires journalist who portrayed children in an unethical manner

10:16

Competition watchdog's Elering proceedings still not concluded

09:55

Estonian head coach Henn says confidence high ahead of Nations League ties

09:38

Finance minister opposed to using health insurance fund reserves

09:38

Statistics: Job vacancies down 11 percent on year to Q2 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.09

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

04.09

Experts: Traffic in Tallinn comparable to Western Europe in the 1970s

04.09

How did a man from Estonia become a valuable prisoner for the Kremlin?

04.09

Persisting heat in Estonia could set new temperature records this week

03.09

Tallinn public transport network set for further updates this fall

04.09

Retirement age to grow by one month in 2027

02.09

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo