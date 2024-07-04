Drone flight restrictions in place during Rally Estonia

Restricted zones are in place near the course of this weekend's Rally Estonia, where the flying of unauthorized drones is banned.

The race takes place in South Estonia, from Friday to Sunday inclusive.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) may not be flown within the zone (see map below) while the rally is in progress, without prior permission from the event organizer, Estonian Autosport Events MTÜ.

The UAV exclusion zone during Rally Estonia, July 5-7. Source: Transpordiamet

The purpose of the flight restrictions is to avoid any hazard to spectators or aircraft alike, the Transpordiamet (Transport Administration) says.

UAVs operated by the emergency services and by event organizers are exempt from the ban.

More detailed information is here.

Rally Estonia this year is a round of the European Rally Championship. Its WRC status is set to return next year.

