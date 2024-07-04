Drone flight restrictions in place during Rally Estonia

News
Car, and helicopter, in action at last year's Rally Estonia.
Car, and helicopter, in action at last year's Rally Estonia. Source: Karli Saul
News

Restricted zones are in place near the course of this weekend's Rally Estonia, where the flying of unauthorized drones is banned.

The race takes place in South Estonia, from Friday to Sunday inclusive.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) may not be flown within the zone (see map below) while the rally is in progress, without prior permission from the event organizer, Estonian Autosport Events MTÜ.

The UAV exclusion zone during Rally Estonia, July 5-7. Source: Transpordiamet

The purpose of the flight restrictions is to avoid any hazard to spectators or aircraft alike, the Transpordiamet (Transport Administration) says.

UAVs operated by the emergency services and by event organizers are exempt from the ban.

More detailed information is here.

Rally Estonia this year is a round of the European Rally Championship. Its WRC status is set to return next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Transpordiamet

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

ERR in the US: Election officials in Georgia keen to learn from 2020's lessons

17:05

Viidik: Reform Party expulsion was not discussed with me beforehand

16:28

June busiest month in history for Tallinn Airport

16:23

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi Updated

16:00

Estonian composer Kristjan Järvi's band Nordic Pulse perform with Coldplay at Glastonbury

15:26

Gallery: Scooter performs at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

15:12

Kallas: Coalition has discussed reducing income tax-free threshold

14:58

Drone flight restrictions in place during Rally Estonia

14:14

ERR mixed choir performs at song festival in Canada

13:26

Museum of the Coastal Swedes opens exhibition of Ruhnu knitting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.07

Kaja Kallas picks future chief of staff

03.07

Excavation reveals Tehumardi site is no 'mass grave'

02.07

Bolt turnover and loss grow on year

16:23

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi Updated

03.07

Ministry drafting new law to allow foreign volunteers to join Defense League

03.07

Estonia wants to set gender balance requirements for listed companies

03.07

Climatologist: Likelihood of heatwaves has doubled in Estonia

12:48

Economist: Estonia's food prices among highest in Europe

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo