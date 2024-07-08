Georg Linnamäe sneaks past Robert Virves to take Rally Estonia victory

Estonian rally driver Georg Linnamäe triumphed at this year's Rally Estonia, snatching victory from his compatriot Robert Virves on the final day.

The race, held on the roads of South Estonia, blighted by stormy and rainy weather in recent days, was not a WRC event this year, but made up round four of the 2024 European Rally Championship (ERC) season.

"I can't believe it," Linnamäe said after the win in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2

"We gave everything possible. We knew that our choice of tires would pay off," the winner added.

Linnamäe's co-driver is Briton James Morgan.

Estonian driver Robert Virves ( Škoda Fabia RS Rally2) had started off the final day as leader, albeit just a second ahead of Linnamäe.

However, Linnamäe won one of the first three stages on Sunday; Virves two, boosting the Saaremaa driver's position and giving him a 9.3 seconds' lead ahead of the power stage.

That power stage took place during heavy rain and challenging conditions, and Linnamäe's tire choice proved crucial. He won that stage by 11.5 seconds over Virves, securing overall victory by 2.2 seconds.

They pushed hard on the final stage - and won https://t.co/BWMJTNvABx pic.twitter.com/CiWFEecioz — FIA European Rally Championship (@FIAERC) July 7, 2024

Elsewhere, WRC star Ott Tänak and his co-driver Martin Järveoja had rolled their car in the first stage on Saturday, meaning they had to retire from the rally.

Among other Estonian competitors, Gregor Jeets also finished in the top ten, taking ninth place (+2:53.8).

In the ERC3 class, Estonians swept the podium. Romet Jürgenson took first place, followed by Patrick Enok (+17.6) and Joosep Ralf Nõgene (+47.0).

Meanwhile, Jaspar Vaher won both the ERC4 and ERC Junior categories.

Round five of the ERC 2024 season takes place in Italy, July 26-28.

Rally Estonia returns as a full-calendar WRC event next year.

