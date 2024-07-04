Rally Estonia brings traffic changes to Tartu this weekend

Starting this Friday (July 5), Rally Estonia will take place on the roads of Tartu, Otepää and other locations in southern Estonia. As a result of Rally Estonia, local traffic systems in Tartu will be subject to change.

From Friday July 5 at 3 p.m. until Sunday July 7 at 10 p.m., the Magistri tänav parking lot in central Tartu will be closed.

On Ermi tänav will be closed to traffic between 5 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on Friday July 5, though bus routes will continue to operate in the area.

On Saturday, July 6 between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and on Sunday July 7 from 3.30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Lossi tänav will be closed to traffic. During this period, parking will be prohibited on both Ülikooli tänav (Vallikraavi-Lossi) and Lossi tänav in order for cars participating in Rally Estonia to reach the podium on Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

More information about adjustments to Tartu traffic systems resulting rom Rally Estonia are available (in Estonian) here.

