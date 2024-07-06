Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Estonia on Saturday morning

Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: ERR
Estonia's Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja (Hyundai) are out of this weekend's Rally Estonia after crashing during the first special stage. Tänak was competing in Rally Estonia to prepare for the upcoming World Rally Championship (WRC) rounds in neighboring Latvia and Finland.

Tänak lost control of his vehicle during a quick jump on Saturday morning, which lead to a crash. Fortunately, both Tänak and Järveoja walked away without suffering any major injuries, but they will not race again this weekend, according to reports from Estonian media outlet Delfi.

In Friday's only test run, Tänak had set the fastest time.

"I don't want to comment too much on the race. There was a suggestion that the car was making some weird moves. Possibly there was something surprising with the differentials. The legend and the driving line were otherwise correct," said Rally Estonia Director Urmo Aava, who was at the scene.

Early on Saturday afternoon, Tänak confirmed on social media that he and Järveoja would not be continuing in this weekend's racing and, more importantly, that both are feeling fine after undergoing medical checks in Tartu.

All the latest news from Rally Estonia, which continues until Sunday July 7, is available here.

Editor: Maarja Värv, Michael Cole

Ott Tänak crashes out of Rally Estonia on Saturday morning

