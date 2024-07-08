Eneli Jefimova takes gold at Vilnius junior championships

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova took gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Junior European Championships in Vilnius, Lithuania, at the weekend.

The result marked the seventh career European junior championship title for the 17-year-old, and her fourth consecutive gold medal in the 100m breaststroke.

After the race, Jefimova said: "This was a very good swim again. I was able to complete the first half in under 31 seconds, and kept my number of strokes below 20, which for me is very good."

"Towards the end I was a bit tired, but my time was still faster than my previous record's. Since that I haven't come close to this benchmark in the past year, these times are really pleasing," she added.

Jefimova had on Saturday already set a new domestic record in the semifinals, putting in a time of 1:06.08.

In Sunday's final, she displayed similar speed, claiming first place with a time of 1:06.12.

Lithuania's Smilte Plytnykaite, who finished 1.79 seconds behind Jefimova (1:07.91) took silver, and Briton Theodora Taylor (+2.47) won bronze.

Of other Estonians competing, Egle Salu also reached the finals, finishing fourth in the girls' 50-meter breaststroke, and Maari Randväli placed ninth in the 50-meter butterfly.

--

