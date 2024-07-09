Elisabeth Pihela puts in high jump season best ahead of Paris Olympics

High jumper Elisabeth Pihela set a new season best of 1.90 meters at the Baltic team championships in Valmiera, Latvia, on Sunday, in preparation for the Paris Olympics.

Pihela's previous best this season, set in Switzerland last month, was 1.89 meters. Her PB is 1.92 meters, which she attained last year.

Sunday's jump secured a decisive victory for the Estonian team, while Lithuanian Urte Baikštyte took second place (1.82 meters); Patricia Janson (Latvia) came third with a jump of 1.79 meters.

The Paris Olympics high jump first heat is on August 2, starting at 11.15 a.m. Estonian time, with the final to follow two days later.

Pihela had already qualified to take part.

The olympics as a whole run July 26-August 11.

