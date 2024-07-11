Jaan Roose comes agonizingly close to setting new slacklining world record

Despite Roose covering a distance that surpassed the previous world record of 2,710 meters by close to a kilometer, the sport's rules require the distance to be completed without falling, for a new record to stand.

Unfortunately, Roose's tumble came in the last 80 meters of the 3.6 kilometer line, which crossed a strait between Sicily and the Italian mainland, and while safety features are such that he was uninjured, the world record bid fell by the wayside.

The 3.6 kilometers took around three hours to complete, with 30-plus degree heat and cross-winds up to 38 km/h being among the major challenges.

He was aided by a team of eight in the attempt.

Slacklining involves traversing a suspended length of flat webbing which is tensioned between two anchors. As the name suggests, lines are tensioned significantly less than tightropes.

The line itself consists of a flat, narrow webbing, usually made from Sk99 fibers.

Roose, 32, is a three-time slackline world champion and the only athlete to ever perform a double backflip on a slackline, and he has achieved numerous other world records - including completing the world's longest single-building slackline crossing, which he achieve in Qatar.

He has also performed stunts for Hollywood movies such as "Assassin's Creed" (2016) and "Wonder Woman 1984" (2020).

