X!

Director: I wanted to find out how slackliner Jaan Roose copes with fear

News
Jaan Roose's world record slacklining bid in Sicily.
Jaan Roose's world record slacklining bid in Sicily. Source: Matteo Mocellin
News

On October 30, ETV will broadcast a new documentary about world champion slackliner walker Jaan Roose. British director Alex Gale explains why he chose the Estonian as the subject for his latest project.

Earlier this year, Roose made history by being the first person to walk across Italy's Strait of Messina – a distance of 3.6 kilometers but hundreds of meters in the air.

Gale captured the process and the work that went on behind the scenes.

He told Wednesday's "Ringvaade" he was inspired by Roose's vision but knew very little about slacklining when he started shooting.

"I wanted to capture some of what went on in the planning, because the planning was as epic, and the building of the line itself, was as challenging as what he had to do walking across it," he said.

"So I wanted to be able to put cameras in places [where] the rest of the team wasn't. That meant following his rigging team, following Jaan, up a very large tower, to be able to film some of that process. And also to be able to just spend some time 'fly on the wall' style, shall we say, capturing all of the challenges that Jaan had."

Gale said Roose was very open during the shoot, giving the crew access to his home and family life.

"We shot some wonderful material with his wife and his mother, which gave greater context to his upbringing and why he is the person he is today," the film maker told the show.

You can watch the interview, mostly in English after the introduction, below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Source: Ringvaade

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:23

Kallas: Too little controllable electricity in climate minister's forecasts

16:18

President: State budget must be easy to understand

16:01

Tallinn: Utilitas' planned seawater heat pump spells algae and odor problems

15:41

Lauri Laats: Riigikogu members' salary should depend on contribution

15:09

Estonian swimmer Zirk through to World Cup final in South Korea

14:36

250-kilogram aircraft bomb found in Narva-Jõesuu

14:04

Viljandi school shooting 10 years on: Lessons learned from the tragedy

13:25

Mirjam Mõttus: Suggesting everyone move to the capital has gone too far in Estonia

12:51

Researcher: Educational inequality gap widening in Estonian school system

12:25

Estonia discussing age restriction for scooter use

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.10

Attempted abduction of Australian casinos businessman foiled in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.10

Transport chief: Next stage of Tallinn's public transport reform especially exciting

09:05

Domestic electricity prices in Finland, Sweden up to 40% cheaper than in Estonia

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

23.10

Hairdressers, librarians to be trained as mental health gatekeepers

08:12

US allies in Estonia pause on move to newly completed Reedo camp

23.10

Tallinn Ring Road attracting companies to surrounding municipalities

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo