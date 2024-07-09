Estonian slackliner attempts to set new world record in Italy

This week Estonian slackliner Jaan Roose will try and set a new world record by crossing 3.6 kilometers between the Italian mainland and the island of Sicily.

The slackline, raised to a height of 200 meters, is only 19 millimeters wide and the distance will take at least three hours to walk, Roose told "Vikerhommik".

The 32-year-old will attempt to cross between July 6-11 and break the current 2.7-kilometer record. The exact day depends on weather conditions. It is expected to be over 30 degrees.

Roose said new record attempts take place around the world all the time. There were several options on the table when breaking the current record, he said. Roose believes the Strait of Messina was the coolest choice.

"Location plays a very important role," said Roose, describing the preparation process. "This line is suspended between two high-voltage towers that were once used to bring the electricity to the island of Sicily. Now the cables are no longer there, but the towers are more than 200 meters tall."

Installing the line – and backup line – by helicopter has been a challenge (see Instagram post below). It needs to be suspended in a way that it does not obstruct ship traffic or touch the water.

One of the biggest challenges is walking for three hours in 30-degree heat. In Estonia, Roose practices between two ash hills in Kiviõli whenever possible in good weather.

A team of eight people will help Roose try and set the record.

