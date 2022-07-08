Gallery: Stunning slackline performance opens Medieval Days in Tallinn

Tallinn's Medieval Days kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony at Town Hall Square featuring a dizzying performance by Estonian slackliner Tauri Vahesaar.

The opening ceremony of Tallinn's Medieval Days took place at Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) this Thursday.

The official celebrations concluded with a spectacular slackline performance by Vahesaar, who performed his act at a height of 35 meters — or nearly 115 feet —between the towers of Tallinn Town Hall and Pühavaimu Church.

This year's Medieval Days are taking place from July 7-10. Click here for a program of events and more info.

--

