Gallery: Stunning slackline performance opens Medieval Days in Tallinn

Medieval Days in Tallinn. July 7, 2022.
Tallinn's Medieval Days kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony at Town Hall Square featuring a dizzying performance by Estonian slackliner Tauri Vahesaar.

The opening ceremony of Tallinn's Medieval Days took place at Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) this Thursday.

The official celebrations concluded with a spectacular slackline performance by Vahesaar, who performed his act at a height of 35 meters — or nearly 115 feet —between the towers of Tallinn Town Hall and Pühavaimu Church.

This year's Medieval Days are taking place from July 7-10. Click here for a program of events and more info.

