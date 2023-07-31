Gallery: Czech Michal Pirek takes Slack Warrior title at Rummu Quarry

News
Red Bull Slack Warrior slacklining competition at Estonia's Rummu Quarry on Saturday. July 29, 2023.
Open gallery
10 photos
News

The 2023 Red Bull Slack Warrior slacklining championship was held at Rummu Quarry, some 45 kilometers southwest of Tallinn, on Saturday, where Czech slackliner Michal Pirek unseated reigning Estonian champ Tauri Vahesaar to win the title.

"This is an absolute miracle for me!" Pirek said, admitting right after his win that he couldn't believe it. "But I tried not to stress and to finish the course by drawing on my experiences — to not fall or try too hard. I did it — I'm number one!"

Placing second and third on Saturday were American Mickey Wilson and Brazil's Matheus Stoco Vidal.

According to the event's website, Red Bull Slack Warrior is a 1 vs 1 slacklining competition focusing more on speed and talent than on tricks. Athletes from qualifying rounds who complete the track and obstacles the fastest without falling into the water progress to subsequent rounds, and in the finals, the winner is determined by which athlete reaches the finish line first.

This year, the event attracted more than 1,500 spectators to watch the world's top slackliners compete on a course suspended above the submerged limestone quarry site.

Other competitors included Benni Schmid (Germany), Tauri Vahesaar (Estonia), Giada Regoli (Italy), Sascha Grill (Germany), Andy Lewis (U.S.), Benoit Brume (France), Kristjan Kullamaa (Eesti) and Marius Kitowski (Germany).

Won by Vahesaar, Estonia's first Red Bull Slackline Warrior competition was held at Rummu Quarry in 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Narva turns to government for help with district heating price hikes

19:17

Estonia's inflation slows to 6.3 percent in July Updated

18:08

Opposition parties waiting for concessions to stop Riigikogu obstruction

17:43

Journalist detained after throwing eggs at Russia's embassy in Estonia

17:31

Analyst: Economic recovery will take longer than expected

16:38

Estonian duo Lipsmäe, Sinivee new RS Feva dinghy sailing world champs

15:49

Gallery: Czech Michal Pirek takes Slack Warrior title at Rummu Quarry

15:01

Estonian National Opera wants changes to expansion-preventing heritage laws

14:26

Economist: Stores earning more than producers on rising food costs

13:34

Kaia Kanepi moves up spot in world tennis rankings

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

08:30

GDP flash estimate: Estonian economy to stay in recession

30.07

Interest hikes have not led to lower real estate prices

30.07

People increasingly spending the summer in Tartu

29.07

Letipea geologically suitable site for potential nuclear plant in Estonia

30.07

Experts: Wagner troops on Polish, Lithuanian borders no threat to Estonia

07:57

Flight traffic over Estonia down 30 percent since before pandemic

19:17

Estonia's inflation slows to 6.3 percent in July Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: