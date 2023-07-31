Gallery: Czech Michal Pirek takes Slack Warrior title at Rummu Quarry

The 2023 Red Bull Slack Warrior slacklining championship was held at Rummu Quarry, some 45 kilometers southwest of Tallinn, on Saturday, where Czech slackliner Michal Pirek unseated reigning Estonian champ Tauri Vahesaar to win the title.

"This is an absolute miracle for me!" Pirek said, admitting right after his win that he couldn't believe it. "But I tried not to stress and to finish the course by drawing on my experiences — to not fall or try too hard. I did it — I'm number one!"

Placing second and third on Saturday were American Mickey Wilson and Brazil's Matheus Stoco Vidal.

According to the event's website, Red Bull Slack Warrior is a 1 vs 1 slacklining competition focusing more on speed and talent than on tricks. Athletes from qualifying rounds who complete the track and obstacles the fastest without falling into the water progress to subsequent rounds, and in the finals, the winner is determined by which athlete reaches the finish line first.

This year, the event attracted more than 1,500 spectators to watch the world's top slackliners compete on a course suspended above the submerged limestone quarry site.

Other competitors included Benni Schmid (Germany), Tauri Vahesaar (Estonia), Giada Regoli (Italy), Sascha Grill (Germany), Andy Lewis (U.S.), Benoit Brume (France), Kristjan Kullamaa (Eesti) and Marius Kitowski (Germany).

Won by Vahesaar, Estonia's first Red Bull Slackline Warrior competition was held at Rummu Quarry in 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!