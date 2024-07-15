Disc golfer Kristin Tattar wins in Norway

Kristin Tattar at Tallinn Airport.
Kristin Tattar at Tallinn Airport. Source: ERR
Kristin Tattar, who recently recovered from injury, has won the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) stage held in Oslo at the weekend. Her compatriot Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste placed third.

Tattar started the final day of the Krokhol Open, near the Norwegian capital, tied with Finland's Silva Saarinen, but firmly established her superiority over the last round.

Tattar finished the last round six under par, giving her an overall score of 16 under par.

She had proved particularly accurate in the middle section of the course, the throwing six birdies (one throw under par) and two pars from the fifth to twelfth holes.

Saareinen was second with a score of 10 under par.

Of other Estonian competitors, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste threw birdies on the last three holes, which helped her rise to third place, with a score of five under par.

Keiti Tätte came in joint eighth place with a score of three over par.

Kristin Tattar had succumbed to a fractured rib in late May, following a fall, which prevented her from training, let alone competing, while she recovered.

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

