Henri Drell picks up points for Chicago Bulls in summer league game

Estonian national basketball team Small forward/Shooting guard Henri Drell picked up substantial playing time in his first NBA Summer League game for the Chicago Bulls, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chicago won the game, held in Las Vegas, 96-89 (Score by periods: 26-27, 24-19, 30-20, 16-23).

Drell himself played 24 minutes, in that time scoring six points. He also grabbed six rebounds, provided four assists, made two steals, but also committed two turnovers and one foul.

Chicago's first-round draft pick this year, Lithuanian guard Matas Buzelis, also spent 29 minutes on the court and contributed 15 points plus seven rebounds.

The Bulls are due to play their next Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors in the early hours of Monday, Estonian time.

Drell, 24, signed with the Bulls last September, making his full NBA debut on March 14.

This made him only the second-ever Estonian to play in the NBA after Martin Müürsepp.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!