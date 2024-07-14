Henri Drell picks up points for Chicago Bulls in summer league game

News
Henri Drell.
Henri Drell. Source: SCANPIX / Getty Images via AFP
News

Estonian national basketball team Small forward/Shooting guard Henri Drell picked up substantial playing time in his first NBA Summer League game for the Chicago Bulls, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chicago won the game, held in Las Vegas, 96-89 (Score by periods: 26-27, 24-19, 30-20, 16-23).

Drell himself played 24 minutes, in that time scoring six points. He also grabbed six rebounds, provided four assists, made two steals, but also committed two turnovers and one foul.

Chicago's first-round draft pick this year, Lithuanian guard Matas Buzelis, also spent 29 minutes on the court and contributed 15 points plus seven rebounds.

The Bulls are due to play their next Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors in the early hours of Monday, Estonian time.

Drell, 24, signed with the Bulls last September, making his  full NBA debut on March 14.

This made him only the second-ever Estonian to play in the NBA after Martin Müürsepp.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

watch on etv

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:33

Andreas Kaju: Biden presidential election decision likely within next two weeks

16:16

SDE leader: Party opposes pensions, income tax threshold cuts

15:56

City of Tartu addresses issue of drinkers gathering on Emajõgi promenade

15:26

Henri Drell picks up points for Chicago Bulls in summer league game

15:12

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital

14:40

Meta: Issues with sharing ERR article about Kapo have been resolved

14:06

Local governments reject 'luxury' school buildings accusations

13:33

Eesti Gaas to reduce prices to consumers in August

11:51

Eight-hour Riga moped endurance race takes place in Tallinn

10:55

Spain, UK ambassadors looking forward to Sunday night's Euro 2024 final

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.07

Temporary traffic stoppages due to filming on Sunday, Tuesday

13.07

Estonia contributes three times more than agreed in NATO to support Ukraine

10.07

New alcohol limit, parking rules now in force on e-scooter riders

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:04

Security expert: US political climate likely 'very unstable' after Trump shooting

12.07

Boats arrive in Tallinn ports for this weekend's Tall Ships Races

13.07

Estonia keep Euro 2025 hopes alive after 1-1 draw in Luxembourg

10:03

Estonian president, prime minister express shock over Trump shooting incident

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo