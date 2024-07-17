Kenyan marathon runner with string of Estonian race victories gets six-year ban

News
Ibrahim Mukunga
Ibrahim Mukunga Source: Adam Illingworth
News

A Kenyan marathon runner who has won several races in Estonia and is the long-term training partner of Estonian runner Tiidrek Nurme has been banned from competition for six years, due to doping violations which came to light in 2022.

Last month, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which combats sports doping, imposed a six-year ban retroactively on Ibrahim Mukunga, meaning he is barred from competition to October 2028.

Mukunga had tested positive for a banned substance in October 2022.

A sample revealed the presence of norandrosterone, a forbidden substance which helps increase muscle mass.

Mukunga claimed he was administered the banned substance during a routine doctor's visit following injury.

The AIU's decision can be appealed.

Speaking in October 2022 when the story first broke, Tiidrek Nurme, said he was "Not defending Mukunga, and I can say that it was certainly foolish for him to allow these substances to be administered."

At the same time, he said he believed Mukunga had acted in good faith.

"It is his responsibility, and he must accept the penalty," Nurme added.

Nurme said that the Kenyan runner had sought treatment from a doctor in Kenya in summer 2022 due to knee pain.

Tiidrek Nurme. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"The doctor reportedly injected him with something, the contents of which he did not know," Nurme added.

Mukunga subsequently had earlier an MRI scan here in Estonia, which revealed a transverse fracture in his kneecap, Nurme said.

Nurme said that such matters of treatment were more "ambiguous" in Kenya than in Estonia where "everything is always documented."

Mukunga won the 2021 Tallinn Marathon with a time of 2:30.43.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Estonian rescuers heading to Spain next month to help combat wildfires

14:33

Saaremaa youngsters given free rein to decorate garage with graffiti

13:57

Government Office: No concerns over reliability of Facebook as a platform

13:56

PPA strengthening infrastructure on eastern border crossings

13:49

Number of births in Estonia may drop to around 10,000 this year

13:25

Fewer young people working in Estonia's IT sector

13:04

Tallinn's Old Harbor tram line to begin operating from January

12:50

Kenyan marathon runner with string of Estonian race victories gets six-year ban

12:32

Gallery: Estonian artist Kris Lemsalu opens new solo exhibition in Austria

11:53

SEB profits down €20 million on year to first half of 2024

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.07

Estonia to cut largest overseas military mission

16.07

Tallinn plans additional tram line branch to airport

16.07

One of Europe's largest defense companies invests in Estonia

16.07

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.07

Expert: Ticks increasingly threat to residents of Estonia's urban areas too

16.07

Baltic TSOs end BRELL electricity agreement with Russia, Belarus

16.07

Magnetic MRO business growing in Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo