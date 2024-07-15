Wimbledon performance punts Mark Lajal 23 places upwards in ATP rankings

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal, climbed more than twenty places in the freshly updated tennis world rankings released on Monday.

Wheraes a week ago, Lajal, was ranked 269th by the ATP, qualifiying for Wimbledon where he gave a good account of himself against defending champion and eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) bumped the Estonian up 23 places, to 246th.

Veteran women's player Kaia Kanepi jas fallen 114 spots to 397th in the meantime. Newly crowned domestic champion Jelena Malõgina also dropped 11 places in the past week, and is now ranked 469th by the WTA, while Maileen Nuudi places 561st in the fresh rankings.

Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Estonia's second-ranked men's player, Daniil Glinka, dropped six places in the ATP rankings to 425th in the world.

Oliver Ojakäär rose slightly to 906th, while Kristjan Tamm dropped 38 places to 1,169th, despite recently becoming domestic champion.

Internationally, new Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) is now 10th in the WTA rankings, while runner up Jasmine Paolini (Italy) has risen to fifth-highest ranking women's player.

The top four women players remain unchanged after Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek (Poland) stays top, followed by Coco Gauff (US), Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) and Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan).

Last year's Wimbledon runner up and winner, Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) and Marketa Vondroušova (Czech Republic), dropped out of the top 10, now ranking 16th and 18th, respectively.

In the men's, Janek Sinner stays top in the ATP rankings, while Novak Djokovic stays one place above Carlos Alcaraz, despite the latter beating the former at the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helena Lindeberg

