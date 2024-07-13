Estonia keep Euro 2025 hopes alive after 1-1 draw in Luxembourg

The Estonian women's national football team lineup for the match against Luxembourg.
The Estonian women's national football team came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2025 qualifying match away to Luxembourg on Friday. The two sides will meet again on Tuesday, July 16 at Tartu's Tamme Stadium, with Estonia needing a victory to maintain any hope of reaching next summer's finals in Switzerland.

Luxembourg started the match on the front foot, and looked the more likely to score from the off. However, the Estonians managed to contain their opponents in the first half, and headed into the break at 0-0.

It didn't take long for the home side to break the deadlock after the restart however, with Laura Miller making it 1-0 on 48 minutes.

But Estonia were only behind for 5 minutes. A long cross from Flora Tallinn defender Siret Räämet was converted by her clubmate Lisette Tammik to bring the visitors level.

The game ended 1-1, with Estonia collecting their first point in the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign, after back-to-back defeats against Albania.

The result leaves Estonia third in the three-team qualifying group, three points behind Luxembourg.

They will now play Luxembourg again on Tuesday at Tartu's Tamme Stadium, knowing that only a win will give them any chance of progressing further towards a spot at Euro 2025.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

Estonia keep Euro 2025 hopes alive after 1-1 draw in Luxembourg

