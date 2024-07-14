Eight-hour Riga moped endurance race takes place in Tallinn

News
Racers at the Pirita velodrome.
Racers at the Pirita velodrome. Source: ERR
News

The 14th endurance Riga moped race took place Saturday at the Pirita velodrome in Tallinn.

A total of 25 bikes and 100 riders circumnavigated the banked track at the velodrome for eight consecutive hours on their Riga mopeds, a vehicle used by collective farm workers during the Soviet occupation of Estonia.

Several models of bikes were manufactured in the Latvian capital, hence the name, from the mid 1960s-to the early 1990s, and while their top speeds may be somewhat slower than modern day motorbikes of an equivalent engine capacity, the noise produced is at least as loud.

Riga-4 moped produced 1970-1974 (photo is illustrative). Source: Wikimedia Commons/Viktor Khodyeyev

Race organizer Tambet Parm told AK: "The Riga mopeds on the track come from the Soviet era, and are racing in three categories: Retro, original and free classes, each with different rules."

"In the free class, almost anything is permissible, just that the engine has to be original. In the retro class, the bikes are those that have been taken out of the shed and have been put to use," he added.

The real goal was to attempt to bust they myth of the mopeds being unreliable.

Each bike was ridden a four-person team, with riders changing through the race, given it was eight hours long.

It was down to mechanics to fine tune and to try different solutions in order both to go faster and to last out the entire race, Parm noted.

One competitor, Alar Ubar, told AK he had two Rig mopeds, one of which he used to use for traveling to work.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Mart Linnart.

Related

watch on etv

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:33

Andreas Kaju: Biden presidential election decision likely within next two weeks

16:16

SDE leader: Party opposes pensions, income tax threshold cuts

15:56

City of Tartu addresses issue of drinkers gathering on Emajõgi promenade

15:26

Henri Drell picks up points for Chicago Bulls in summer league game

15:12

Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital

14:40

Meta: Issues with sharing ERR article about Kapo have been resolved

14:06

Local governments reject 'luxury' school buildings accusations

13:33

Eesti Gaas to reduce prices to consumers in August

11:51

Eight-hour Riga moped endurance race takes place in Tallinn

10:55

Spain, UK ambassadors looking forward to Sunday night's Euro 2024 final

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.07

Temporary traffic stoppages due to filming on Sunday, Tuesday

13.07

Estonia contributes three times more than agreed in NATO to support Ukraine

10.07

New alcohol limit, parking rules now in force on e-scooter riders

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:04

Security expert: US political climate likely 'very unstable' after Trump shooting

12.07

Boats arrive in Tallinn ports for this weekend's Tall Ships Races

13.07

Estonia keep Euro 2025 hopes alive after 1-1 draw in Luxembourg

10:03

Estonian president, prime minister express shock over Trump shooting incident

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo