Estonian and Latvian motorcycle clubs start spring with joint ride in southeast Estonia

Estonian and Latvian friends from the UNIC-MOTO motorcycle club began the spring season with a joint ride along the winding roads of southeast Estonia. The ride was not just about the speed but enjoying the moment.

The UNIC-MOTO motorcycle club kicked off the spring season with a three-day joint ride for Estonian and Latvian vintage motorcyclists. This year they rode through southeast Estonia. When riding vintage motorcycles, speed of not the most important thing, and it is also possible for those taking part to enjoy the views of their surroundings more closely.

"The charm of riding an old machine is that you're going 60-70 km an hour, so you see a lot more of what's going on at the side of the road and on the road – what's going on around you. When you're riding a new machine and you're doing 90 or 100, your eyes are on the road all the time and you're watching the road. The pleasure of riding this old machine is that it's such a peaceful activity," said motorcyclist Kalmar Laine.

For Martins, who lives near Riga, riding an old motorbike along the winding roads of southeast Estonia is a real thrill.

"My whole life has been about motorcycles, I repair new bikes but ride old ones, so it's a hobby and work at the same time," Martins said.

Several motorcyclists rode with a companion, and those who sat on the back or in sidecars did not complain of boredom.

"I'm sitting in the side car and the best thing about it is that you can think your own thoughts and enjoy the nature. When you drive a car you can go fast, but nobody waves at you, but if you ride a motorbike the villagers wave at you and it's nice – it's like a holiday," said Ülle, a passenger.

---

