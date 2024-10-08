PPA: Over half of motorbike accidents in Estonia caused by riders themselves

According to Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) statistics, more than half of all road accidents involving motorcyclists are caused by the motorcyclist themselves.

"There have been a lot of serious accidents involving motorcycles this season, and eleven people have unfortunately been killed," said Taavi Kirss, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) traffic surveillance department.

According to Kirss, the causes of the accidents were mostly high speeds, driving without a license, drink-driving and the inability to control a motorbike.

"Motorcyclists are aware of the power of their vehicles and are more prone to risk-taking behavior in traffic, but unfortunately they [often] do not know how to handle their vehicles and cause injuries to themselves and other road users," Kirss said.

Kirss pointed out that the statistics show more than half of all accidents involving motorcyclists are caused by the motorcyclists themselves.

"Motorcyclists, if you do not have a driving license, you are forbidden to drive a motorcycle. Don't accelerate to abnormal speeds that exceed the limits allowed on the road. This type of behavior is life-threatening for you and your fellow road users. Please be visible, use safety equipment and do not create dangerous situations," said Kirss.

Fatalities increasing every year

Over the last five years, the number of motorcycle accidents in Estonia has increased, with the number of motorcyclist fatalities per year also on the rise.

In 2020, there were 114 accidents involving motorcyclists in Estonia, resulting in 110 motorcyclists injured and three killed. In 2023 the figures were 111, 100 and seven respectively.

This year, as of October 7, there have already been the same number of motorcycle accidents as in the whole of 2020, with nine motorcyclist fatalities (plus one passenger killed and one truck driver injured by a motorcyclist).

Driving instructor: Training levels could be improved

According to Raino Verlin, driving instructor at the Motohund driving school, one of the reasons for the high number of motorcycle accidents in Estonia may be that the level of training given to motorcyclists is not always up to scratch.

"The level of training for motorcyclists in Estonia has risen quite a lot, but as an instructor, I would still say that there are actually instructors among us who completely overlook this type of training. Maybe they do not give their best and only teach the students enough to pass the exam, and this does not guarantee the students will have the required driving skills," said Verliin.

According to Verliin, the requirements to obtain a motorcycle driving license in Estonia are not strict enough.

"In the summer, when we taught some students who had to take the exam in Finland and a couple of students who took the exam in Latvia, we familiarized ourselves with those countries' exam requirements. And their exam requirements are much tougher. This means that it also sets a higher quality standard for the trainers," said Verliin.

"Nowadays, when we talk about the requirements for category A licenses (for motorcycles – ed.), there is a ten-hour package requirement. Very often the training companies do it in ten hours and then you go in for the exam. You can pass the exam on the basis of these ten hours, but these ten hours do not give you the required driving skills," Verliin explained.

Verliin also said that the accident data shows there is a lot of speeding in Estonia.

" I always like to say that at some point, for every driver who starts riding a motorbike, the young boy comes out in them. And they oversteer. They don't have enough driving skills and, most crucially, they oversteer in the wrong places," Verliin said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!