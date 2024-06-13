New alcohol limit introduced for cyclists, light vehicle drivers

Newly adopted legislative amendments in Estonia will update various rules for drivers of light vehicles and motor vehicles as well as cyclists. Among the changes, aimed at improving safety, are a ban on cars stopping on sidewalks and the introduction of a dedicated maximum permitted blood alcohol content for cyclists and drivers of other light vehicles.

In the future, motor vehicle drivers will have to maintain a safe lateral distance from light vehicles.

The amended legislation will also require scooters to be parked in parallel with the edge of the sidewalk and not more than 20 centimeters away from the edge of a light traffic path, barring any obstacles. When parking a light vehicle on the side of the road, drivers will be required to leave at least 1.5 meters of the road unobstructed for other road users as well.

Local governments will be granted the right to regulate electric scooter speed limits in areas where it is locally deemed necessary, such as around kindergartens or along crowded stretches of street.

A maximum permitted blood alcohol content of 0.5 per mille, or 0.25 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air is also being introduced for drivers of light vehicles, bicycles and mini mopeds; to date, police have had to provide subjective assessments during checks regarding whether the driver or user of the above qualified as intoxicated or not.

Motor vehicles will also be required to pass cyclists as well as electric scooter and moped drivers at a distance of at least 1.5 meters.

The requirements for moped and light vehicle drivers and cyclists will enter into force in accordance with general procedure, i.e. on the tenth day after the law's publication in the State Gazette (Riigi Teataja).

Adopted changes will also impact the rules for motor vehicles stopping on sidewalks. In the future, they will only be permitted to stop on a sidewalk where authorized by a corresponding road sign.

Designated spots for stopping and parking vehicles for loading and unloading can be organized by local governments, landowners, businesses as well as apartment associations.

Maximum fine rates for stopping and parking violations will be raised as well. The ban on stopping motor vehicles on sidewalks for loading and unloading goods or picking up and dropping off passengers will enter into force on July 1 next year.

Changes to driver's licenses

Under the amended legislation, holders of B category driver's licenses will more easily be able to apply for driver's licenses for A1 and B1 subcategory motor vehicles as well as A category three-wheeled motorcycles with a symmetrical wheel layout. This provision will enter into force next April 1.

Other changes will expand opportunities for recognizing driver's licenses issued by third countries.

The government-initiated bill of amendments to the Road Traffic Act and the Police and Border Guard Act was passed 55-14 with one abstention.

