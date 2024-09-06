Amendment to allow B-category drivers to get onto motorbikes easier

From April of next year, an amendment will allow drivers holding a category B license and having at least two years experience behind the wheel to ride A1 category motorcycles after passing a practical course.

Hanno Velt, owner of one of Estonia's largest motorbike shops, Velt Motocenter, described the amendment as long-awaited and one of the most important since Estonia restored its independence. "The change will take effect from April 1, 2025 and means that ordinary driver's license holders can access A1 category motorcycles, or those with an engine capacity of up to 125 cubic centimeters, more freely.

"In most European countries, including Latvia and Lithuania, similar conditions have been in place for quite some time. In Estonia, two years of experience and practical motorcycle driver training will also be required. It is not yet clear what the exact conditions and extent of the additional training will be," Velt said.

According to Hanno Velt, the most significant benefit of the recently passed legal amendment is improved road safety. "Currently, in Estonia, it's possible to ride a scooter with a moped or car driver's license, as long as the scooter's maximum speed doesn't exceed 45 kilometers per hour. Since the main speed limit in cities is 50 kilometers per hour, riding a slower vehicle is simply dangerous, not to mention on highways. In the future, if a car driver's license also allows riding an A1 category motorcycle (up to 125cc), people will likely opt for larger vehicles instead of 50cc scooters. These larger machines won't hold up traffic, making it safer for the rider," Velt added.

Those who were 18 years of age before January 1, 2011 are allowed to drive a scooter (maximum 50cc) without a license in Estonia.

"At the moment, many 50cc mopeds are purchased specifically because to ride a 125cc vehicle, one would need to attend driving school and obtain a new license. The new law will definitely increase sales of 125cc motorcycles, while 50cc vehicles will remain primarily for younger drivers. A 125cc motorcycle or scooter is actually a great everyday means of transport – affordable, easy to ride and it gives a real sense of riding a motorcycle. Additionally, parking for two-wheeled motor vehicles is free in public paid parking areas in Tallinn," Velt explained.

"With the new law, we'll definitely see a lot more motorcycles on the streets in Estonia, and interest in motorcycle culture will grow more broadly," Velt added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!