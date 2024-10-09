X!

Number of new motorcycle licenses issued growing from one year to the next

News
Motorcycle.
Motorcycle. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Between 2020 and 2024, a total of 11,615 motorcycles were registered in Estonia. During the same period, 14,209 people obtained a motorcycle driver's license.

The number of people obtaining motorcycle driving licenses has steadily increased each year over the past five years.

According to data from the Transport Administration, in 2020, 2,387 people received their first A1-, A2- and/or A-category license or a provisional license. This number rose to 2,785 in 2021, 2,922 in 2022, 3,048 in 2023 and 3,067 in 2024.

From 2020 to 2024, a total of 11,615 motorcycles (L3e and L4e categories) were registered in Estonia.

Kawasaki and Yamaha most popular makes

Over the past five years, the most popular motorcycle brands in Estonia have been Honda, Yamaha, KTM, BMW and Kawasaki.

In 2020, the most popular motorcycle models in the L3e and L4e categories were the Kawasaki Z900 (31 vehicles), BMW R 1200 GS (24), KTM 300 EXC TPI (20), Honda CB 600F (18) and BMW R 250 GS (16).

In 2021, the top-selling models in these categories were the BMW R 1250 GS (32), BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (29), Yamaha XTZ690 (27), KTM 300 EXC TPI (26) and Kawasaki Vulcan S (23).

In 2022, the most registered models were the Yamaha XTZ690 (43), Kawasaki Z900 (37), BMW R 1250 GS (31), BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (27) and KTM 300 EXC TPI (27).

Last year, the most popular models were the Kawasaki Z900 (46), BMW R 1250 GS (39), BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (37), Kawasaki Vulcan S (37) and Kawasaki Z650 (33).

As of October 1 this year, the leading model is the Kawasaki Z650 (35), followed by the Kawasaki Z900 (34), Yamaha XTZ690 (28), Kawasaki Vulcan S (23) and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (13).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

09.10

Budget cuts expected to adversely affect cultural life in Setomaa

09.10

Ministry plans to amend law on collection of telecoms data

09.10

Tallinn signs construction contract for Stroomi beach facility

09.10

International basketball to be shown live on ERR from November 2025

09.10

Deputy mayor: Cars have to be able to travel smoothly in Tallinn

09.10

Estonia's exam information system suffers another glitch during proficiency tests

09.10

Number of new motorcycle licenses issued growing from one year to the next

09.10

Mihhail Kõlvart: There will be no tax stability

09.10

Hanna Lisette Aabna has eyes set on rallying's peak levels

09.10

Deliberation of water park death starts in Pärnu County Court

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.10

Investigators can no longer use telecoms data as criminal evidence

08.10

Kylie Minogue announces Tallinn tour date

08.10

2024 temporary residence permit quota still hundreds short of being filled

09.10

Finance minister: Initiative on tackling OÜ-based tax dodging lies with me

07.10

President Alar Karis: Tear down the wall of restrictions around Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo