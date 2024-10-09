Number of new motorcycle licenses issued growing from one year to the next

Between 2020 and 2024, a total of 11,615 motorcycles were registered in Estonia. During the same period, 14,209 people obtained a motorcycle driver's license.

The number of people obtaining motorcycle driving licenses has steadily increased each year over the past five years.

According to data from the Transport Administration, in 2020, 2,387 people received their first A1-, A2- and/or A-category license or a provisional license. This number rose to 2,785 in 2021, 2,922 in 2022, 3,048 in 2023 and 3,067 in 2024.

From 2020 to 2024, a total of 11,615 motorcycles (L3e and L4e categories) were registered in Estonia.

Kawasaki and Yamaha most popular makes

Over the past five years, the most popular motorcycle brands in Estonia have been Honda, Yamaha, KTM, BMW and Kawasaki.

In 2020, the most popular motorcycle models in the L3e and L4e categories were the Kawasaki Z900 (31 vehicles), BMW R 1200 GS (24), KTM 300 EXC TPI (20), Honda CB 600F (18) and BMW R 250 GS (16).

In 2021, the top-selling models in these categories were the BMW R 1250 GS (32), BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (29), Yamaha XTZ690 (27), KTM 300 EXC TPI (26) and Kawasaki Vulcan S (23).

In 2022, the most registered models were the Yamaha XTZ690 (43), Kawasaki Z900 (37), BMW R 1250 GS (31), BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (27) and KTM 300 EXC TPI (27).

Last year, the most popular models were the Kawasaki Z900 (46), BMW R 1250 GS (39), BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (37), Kawasaki Vulcan S (37) and Kawasaki Z650 (33).

As of October 1 this year, the leading model is the Kawasaki Z650 (35), followed by the Kawasaki Z900 (34), Yamaha XTZ690 (28), Kawasaki Vulcan S (23) and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (13).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!