Transport Administration in second attempt with new driving theory exam questions

The Estonian Transport Administration, which faced issues earlier this fall when updating questions for the national driving theory exam, will begin incorporating new exam questions into test packets starting November 28. According to the administration, the questions have been approved by both the Association of Driving Schools and the Association of Traffic Instructors.

The Transport Administration will gradually introduce the new questions, replacing about one-fourth of the previously used questions in the tests each week. Along with adding new questions, the administration will monitor daily performance levels.

The development and review of the new questions involved specialists in driving rights, traffic safety and traffic management. Additionally, a working group comprised of representatives from the Association of Driving Schools, the Association of Traffic Instructors, the Ministry of Climate and the Police and Border Guard Board contributed to refining the questions. Other contributors included a driving instructor trainer, the author of traffic theory test books and a traffic lawyer.

"We received valuable feedback from the working group during joint meetings, which we considered when rephrasing the questions and answers. During the review, we simplified the wording and shortened the sentences," said Ave Smirnov, head of the driver's rights department at the Transport Administration.

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) also agreed to test the new questions with its training groups.

According to the Transport Administration, work on the driving theory exam questions will continue, with the goal of regularly updating and creating new questions to be used in the tests.

On September 19, the administration announced updates to the driving theory exam questions to better reflect real-world situations. However, it maintained that the level of difficulty had not changed.

The Association of Driving Schools criticized the changes, arguing that the Transport Administration had introduced low-quality exam questions, which led to exam pass rates plummeting to six to seven times below the usual levels.

Following widespread criticism, the Transport Administration decided at the end of September to reinstate the previous exam questions.

