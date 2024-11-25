X!

Transport Administration in second attempt with new driving theory exam questions

News
Driver.
Driver. Source: Pexels / Pixabay
News

The Estonian Transport Administration, which faced issues earlier this fall when updating questions for the national driving theory exam, will begin incorporating new exam questions into test packets starting November 28. According to the administration, the questions have been approved by both the Association of Driving Schools and the Association of Traffic Instructors.

The Transport Administration will gradually introduce the new questions, replacing about one-fourth of the previously used questions in the tests each week. Along with adding new questions, the administration will monitor daily performance levels.

The development and review of the new questions involved specialists in driving rights, traffic safety and traffic management. Additionally, a working group comprised of representatives from the Association of Driving Schools, the Association of Traffic Instructors, the Ministry of Climate and the Police and Border Guard Board contributed to refining the questions. Other contributors included a driving instructor trainer, the author of traffic theory test books and a traffic lawyer.

"We received valuable feedback from the working group during joint meetings, which we considered when rephrasing the questions and answers. During the review, we simplified the wording and shortened the sentences," said Ave Smirnov, head of the driver's rights department at the Transport Administration.

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) also agreed to test the new questions with its training groups.

According to the Transport Administration, work on the driving theory exam questions will continue, with the goal of regularly updating and creating new questions to be used in the tests.

On September 19, the administration announced updates to the driving theory exam questions to better reflect real-world situations. However, it maintained that the level of difficulty had not changed.

The Association of Driving Schools criticized the changes, arguing that the Transport Administration had introduced low-quality exam questions, which led to exam pass rates plummeting to six to seven times below the usual levels.

Following widespread criticism, the Transport Administration decided at the end of September to reinstate the previous exam questions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:57

Transport Administration in second attempt with new driving theory exam questions

13:26

State to support Pelguranna tram connection with €20 million

13:13

TLU security experts: We need to change how we think about security and peace

12:41

12 NATO soldiers among injured in Tallinn-Narva highway crash

11:58

Estonian national basketball team has to wait to February for euro qualifiers

11:19

Parempoolsed to Eesti 200: First vote down tax hikes and quit the government

10:38

Undersecretary: Use of ICBM Russia's attempt to intimidate the West

10:01

Cargo plane crashes in Lithuanian capital, at least one dead Updated

10:01

Expert: Ukraine's new long-range capabilities forcing Russia into tactical bind

09:19

Trade bouncing back at Estonian ports

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

10:01

Cargo plane crashes in Lithuanian capital, at least one dead Updated

24.11

Tallinn to remove advertising from sides of buses and trams

23.11

Report: Estonia must become more hospitable to attract more tourists

22.11

Several injured in six-vehicle accident in Toila Municipality

23.11

Estonia included in China's 30-day visa-free pilot scheme

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.11

Experts: Russian hybrid attacks becoming increasingly brazen

24.11

ICDS director to join Kaja Kallas' office in Brussels

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo