Driving schools call for all new exam questions to be removed

The Driving Schools Association wants all new test questions removed from the theory exam and the matter dealt with calmly and thoroughly. It says the two days proposed by the Transport Administration is not enough.

The agency introduced hundreds of new questions earlier this month, which driving schools believe are not up to scratch. The pass rate immediately dropped.

Tests were suspended on Thursday and Friday while the problems were examined.

"We are dealing with panic, but the decisions made in panic are not what we need at the moment," the union wrote in a statement on Friday.

It said more time is needed as "obviously" a solution cannot be found this week.

"Currently, the Transport Administration does not have specialists who are able to distinguish low-quality questions. This is evident from the selection of questions presented to the public — all three published questions contained errors. The problems run so deep that resolving them could take weeks, if not months. Addressing this will also require the involvement of field experts. Therefore, we can already see today that the situation is not improving, and the potential crisis continues,' it said.

"We continue to urge the Transport Administration to immediately remove all new questions and then initiate a thorough audit. This would allow for the crisis to be resolved immediately — restoring the work of trainers and ensuring national security," the union said.

The Transport Administration said the questions were designed by experts.

But on Friday, experts Juri Ess and Vitali Nester released a statement saying they were not the authors of the faulty questions.

They explained that based on the procurement conditions, each winner did a third of the questions and on specific topics.

Ess said mistakes had been made in the follow-up stages when the agency harmonized the visuals.

The Transport Administration will hold a press conference later today.

