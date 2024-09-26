Transport Administration suspends theory tests for two days

On Thursday (September 26) and Friday (September 27), the Transport Administration will suspend theory test exams to carry out a repeat check of new questions.

"We have reviewed nearly 400 questions again today and we realized that 5 percent of them may have been ambiguous or worded in a complex way," said Joel Jesse, director of the traffic service of the Transport Board.

"The feedback we receive is important to us and we take it into account, so we will double-check the questions," Jesse said.

Customers whose exams are canceled will be contacted. Testing will restart on September 30.

The agency recently updated its theory tests, adding 1,200 questions compiled by experts. However, concerns were raised by the Estonian Driving Schools Association about quality and a drop in the pass rate.

