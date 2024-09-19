Estonia updates driver's written test questions to be more realistic

Example of an updated test question: You're the driver of the red vehicle. Can you proceed straight through the intersection? Multiple choice answers include yes; yes, but only left with a C category vehicle; no.
Example of an updated test question: You're the driver of the red vehicle. Can you proceed straight through the intersection? Multiple choice answers include yes; yes, but only left with a C category vehicle; no. Source: Transport Administration
While the difficulty level has remained unchanged, the Transport Administration has updated the questions included in its driver's written test, or theory exam, to more closely reflect real-life scenarios.

The new questions for heavy machinery written tests were rolled out last week and for B category tests on Thursday; new questions will follow for A category tests as well starting September 30.

The purpose of updating the test questions was above all to modernize them and make them more category-specific.

"We want the updated questions and visuals to better correspond to real-life traffic scenarios and to be clearly understood by those taking the test," said Ave Smirnov, director of the Driving License Department at the Transport Administration.

In another updated test question, the person taking the test must answer whether the semi-trailer truck in the picture is in compliance with the Road Traffic Act. Source: Transport Administration

According to Smirnov, the difficulty level of the questions has not changed. The number of questions on the test and the visuals accompanying them, however, has gone up. The images' color schemes have been updated and the exam vehicles labeled specifically to take into account those who may have difficulty distinguishing between certain colors.

The Transport Administration has not yet completed the process of updating the written test questions more category-specific; it also plans on updating the visuals related to general traffic rules to ensure that they are suitable for various categories of vehicle.

For example, visuals depicting the same traffic scenario will depict a car for the B category written test and a truck for the C category test.

The structure of the written test will remain unchanged, including the number of questions, time, number of questions per category as well as other conditions.

Example of an updated driver's written test question: You are driving the red car. In the situation as pictured, whom or what must you pay more attention to – the emergency vehicle with its lights on, the car with its hazard lights on or the cyclist? Source: Transport Administration

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

