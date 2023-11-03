Transport Administration updates driver's license theory test

The driver's license theory test will be updated with more than 1,000 new questions next year, the Transport Administration said on Friday.

The agency's Ave Smirnov told ERR the agency the aim is to modernize the test.

Approximately, 1,200 have been submitted to the authority after a successful tender earlier this year.

"The purpose of updating the questions is to modernize them and make them more categorial. As the new questions received will need to be harmonized, we plan to introduce the new questions on a rolling basis, at the latest in the first quarter of 2024," Smirnov said.

