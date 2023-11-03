Transport Administration updates driver's license theory test

News
Intersection of Tartu mnt and Liivalaia, prior to the current roadworks.
Intersection of Tartu mnt and Liivalaia, prior to the current roadworks. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The driver's license theory test will be updated with more than 1,000 new questions next year, the Transport Administration said on Friday.

The agency's Ave Smirnov told ERR the agency the aim is to modernize the test.

Approximately, 1,200 have been submitted to the authority after a successful tender earlier this year.

"The purpose of updating the questions is to modernize them and make them more categorial. As the new questions received will need to be harmonized, we plan to introduce the new questions on a rolling basis, at the latest in the first quarter of 2024," Smirnov said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:00

German finance minister: European countries should reduce their debt burden

12:31

Cold spring spoils Estonia's wine grape harvest

12:12

Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship Updated

11:56

Estonia to send humanitarian, medical aid to Israel and Palestine Updated

11:35

Transport Administration updates driver's license theory test

11:01

Warning teacher strike in schools, kindergartens next Friday

10:09

Narva residents donate stones to repave Town Hall Square for over 20 years

09:15

Nordecon to build Golden Gate office building in Tallinn

08:58

Riga homeowners get a break from snow removal from pavements

08:46

Estonian industrial production remains in deep decline

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.11

Tallinn plans Linnahall area redevelopment, demolition not ruled out

01.11

Russian-language labeling in stores, on packaging in Estonia dwindling

12:12

Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship Updated

02.11

Researcher: Imposing 'innocent passage' in Gulf of Finland impossible

01.11

Government allocates €300,000 to launch Tartu-Riga train connection in 2024

02.11

October in Estonian supermarkets: Meat getting more and more expensive

02.11

Criminals extradited from Estonia recruited by Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine

01.11

Minister: Nordica must be privatized or closed, Tallinn Airport to get extra funding

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: