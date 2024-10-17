X!

Some environment board, defense ministry vehicles to get emergency designation

Blue lights on a Police and Border Guard Board vehicle (photo is illustrative).
Blue lights on a Police and Border Guard Board vehicle (photo is illustrative).
The Ministry of the Interior has proposed a bill to expand the scope of vehicles designated as emergency vehicles, replete with flashing lights, sirens, and emergency liveries.

This would be rolled out to both the Ministry of Defense, allowing high-ranking officials to traverse the country quickly by road during an emergency, and to the state Environmental Board (Keskonnamet), to improve its supervisory powers.
Currently, the board struggles to stop vehicles effectively due to the lack of emergency status.

The ministry's law enforcement and criminal police departmental adviser, Indrek Link, said: "The board has the right to stop a vehicle, but without emergency vehicles, they cannot legally enforce this."

Each county would be assigned one emergency vehicle, without the need to repaint the entire fleet in emergency liveries, he added.

Rainer Vakra, the Environmental Board's director, said this change would improve safety, especially during nighttime operations, stating, "Having visible emergency vehicles will enhance safety for inspectors and the public alike."

The agency sometimes has to stop drivers suspected of poaching, for example.
The defense ministry would also benefit, enabling high-ranking officials like the secretary-general to respond quickly to emergencies.

Lauri Kiisa, head of the ministry's legal department, noted: "If the security situation changes rapidly, decision-makers need to act quickly. Emergency vehicle rights would allow this, even enabling them to exceed speed limits."

Marko Pomerants, a former interior minister, supported this, calling it "logical that defense personnel should respond faster than regular drivers," while stressing that proper training is essential for emergency vehicle operation.

Qualified drivers would ensure safe usage, and the change would reduce reliance on civilian police for defense-related convoys, he said.

--

Editor: Ingrid Landeiro, Mirjam Mäekivi, Andrew Whyte

