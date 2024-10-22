X!

Baltic Sea herring quotas set for big increase in 2025

Pärnu's Japsi Habor on April 30, 2022.
Pärnu's Japsi Habor on April 30, 2022. Source: Kaupo Meiel/ERR
European Union member states have agreed on an over 100-percent herring quota hike for 2025, while salmon and turbot quotas face steep cuts and new restrictions in the Baltic Sea, Finnish daily Yle reports.

The EU countries have agreed on the new Baltic Sea fishing quotas, to include a 108 percent increase for herring starting next year.

The EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council set the 2025 quotas, raising the Baltic herring (Estonian: Räim) quota to 83,881 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the European Commission proposed cuts for other species.

The salmon quota was cut down by 36 percent to 34,787 tonnes; that for turbot was slashed by nearly a third, with additional restrictions in certain zones of the Baltic Sea.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Baltic Sea herring quotas set for big increase in 2025

