Hunters believe Estonia needs greater moose population

In the past ten years, the moose population in Estonia has decreased significantly. While the Environmental Board considers the current moose population to be at an optimal level, hunters believe there should be more of these animals in the forests.

About a decade ago, according to the Estonian Environment Agency, there were nearly 17,000 moose in Estonian forests. At the beginning of this year, it was estimated that their numbers have dropped to between 10,000 and 11,000.

"There are several reasons for this. Hunting is certainly one of them, but it is also necessary, as the moose population needs to be regulated. Another significant factor is the presence of large predators in our environment, which, through their feeding habits, influence the populations of large game," said Kalev Jõgiste, associate professor of forest ecology at the Estonian University of Life Sciences.

According to Jõgiste, forest growers are generally pleased with the decline in the moose population because it means fewer trees and shrubs are being eaten. However, hunters believe that the actual number of moose is lower than what the Environment Agency estimates, and that the population has now fallen below the optimal level, especially considering the rise in predator numbers.

"Bears, lynxes and wolves are at an all-time population high. This is the variable that no one really knows how to account for – how much these wolves, bears and lynxes might affect the moose population. Today, we've already moved a step further, and we're now below half the optimal number. The best indicator of whether moose should be hunted and how much is forest damage, and forest damage has been at a minimum since 2015," said Priit Vahtramäe, member of the board of the Estonian Hunters Society.

According to the Environmental Agency, the impact of predators is small and mostly affects young animals. Years ago, there were too many moose in Estonian forests, and the goal has been to reduce their numbers.

"The population reduction has been entirely intentional, with the aim of bringing the numbers to the level they've been at for the past few years. This goal was first announced in the monitoring reports in 2015," said Rauno Veeroja, a senior wildlife specialist at the Environment Agency.

In recent years, the Environmental Board has started to reduce hunting quotas. The goal now is to maintain the moose population at its current level.

"Last year, the hunting quota was around 4,000 moose, while this year the agreed number is about 3,800, and the year before last it was 500 more. If the moose population were allowed to rise to around 15,000, the number of traffic accidents would increase significantly, and there would be major damage caused by large game. Currently, the moose population is at a fairly optimal level," said Tanel Türna, deputy head of the Jõgeva-Tartu office of the Environmental Board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!