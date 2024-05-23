Several moose sightings reported in Tallinn

Moose have been spotted by the public in residential areas of Tallinn on more than one occasion this week. In one case, the animal was tranquilized and returned to the wild.

On Wednesday morning first responders were notified of a young moose which had jumped into the courtyard of a private house in the Kristiine neighborhood of Tallinn and had become trapped. The same moose had already been spotted in the Mustamäe district earlier in the morning.

The area was fenced off, and the animal tranquilized before being removed and placed back in its more usual environment in the wild, outside of the city.

In a separate incident, Maaleht reports, two moose were seen in the Pirita district, dashing into the water on being startled.

Moose, bear and other notable wildlife sightings in the outer suburbs of the capital are not unheard of given that Tallinn is surrounded by forest, some of which extends quite far into the city itself.

If you spot a wild animal in distress or in an environment you would not expect such a species to be seen, call the national information line on 1247. Operators speak English, and will be able to advise you on what to do next.

Doing so is particularly important in the case of animals such as deer, wild boar, bears, lynxes, beavers and, as here, moose.

In the case of smaller wild animals, their presence need not be reported unless they are evidently in distress, trapped or harmed in some other way.

Editor's note: ERR News uses American English, European elk and moose are one and the same species (Alces alces).

