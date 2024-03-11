Environment Board apprehends poaching ring responsible for dozens of kills

Operatives of the Environmental Board and the West Police Prefecture on March 6 detained four men suspected of poaching and one of aiding poaching by which they did considerable damage to the environment.

The men are suspected of illegally killing dozens of wildlife. Western District Prosecutor Indrek Kalda said that this is an initial suspicion, which may change in the course of further proceedings.

"According to the suspicion, the men may have illegally killed dozens of wild animals, including moose, wild boars, lynxes and wolves as a result of poaching. The evidence collected so far provides a basis to more thoroughly check in the course of criminal proceedings whether and to what extent the suspects violated hunting requirements," Kalda said.

"Poaching endangers the balance and biodiversity of the natural environment surrounding us, potentially damaging the species diversity of large game in Estonian forests in this case. Therefore, the detection and resolution of environmental crimes is an important area of focus for us," he added.

According to Olav Avarsalu, deputy director-general of the Environmental Board, this is the largest poaching case of the last decade, with initial environmental damage amounting to nearly €44,000.

"There has not been another poaching case this large and organized in the Environmental Board's proceedings. This is an extremely regrettable case since the suspicion of poaching and aiding it has been brought against licensed hunters. Searches were conducted at the suspects' residences to collect evidence, where illegal weapons and ammunition, as well as hides of game animals and other evidence, were found," said Avarsalu.

Margus Raspeli, head of the Western Prefecture Criminal Bureau, said this is certainly an extraordinary event.

"As these are crimes committed with firearms, we take them very seriously. It's important that weapons are not in the hands of individuals whose behavior and values may cause harm. Poaching is a violation that characterizes dangerously unacceptable behavior for a gun license holder."

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Environmental Board in cooperation with the Western Prefecture Criminal Bureau and is led by the Western District Prosecutor's Office.

