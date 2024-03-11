X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Environment Board apprehends poaching ring responsible for dozens of kills

News
Lynx skins.
Lynx skins. Source: Environmental Board
News

Operatives of the Environmental Board and the West Police Prefecture on March 6 detained four men suspected of poaching and one of aiding poaching by which they did considerable damage to the environment.

The men are suspected of illegally killing dozens of wildlife. Western District Prosecutor Indrek Kalda said that this is an initial suspicion, which may change in the course of further proceedings.

"According to the suspicion, the men may have illegally killed dozens of wild animals, including moose, wild boars, lynxes and wolves as a result of poaching. The evidence collected so far provides a basis to more thoroughly check in the course of criminal proceedings whether and to what extent the suspects violated hunting requirements," Kalda said.

"Poaching endangers the balance and biodiversity of the natural environment surrounding us, potentially damaging the species diversity of large game in Estonian forests in this case. Therefore, the detection and resolution of environmental crimes is an important area of focus for us," he added.

According to Olav Avarsalu, deputy director-general of the Environmental Board, this is the largest poaching case of the last decade, with initial environmental damage amounting to nearly €44,000.

"There has not been another poaching case this large and organized in the Environmental Board's proceedings. This is an extremely regrettable case since the suspicion of poaching and aiding it has been brought against licensed hunters. Searches were conducted at the suspects' residences to collect evidence, where illegal weapons and ammunition, as well as hides of game animals and other evidence, were found," said Avarsalu.

Margus Raspeli, head of the Western Prefecture Criminal Bureau, said this is certainly an extraordinary event.

"As these are crimes committed with firearms, we take them very seriously. It's important that weapons are not in the hands of individuals whose behavior and values may cause harm. Poaching is a violation that characterizes dangerously unacceptable behavior for a gun license holder."

The criminal investigation is being conducted by the Environmental Board in cooperation with the Western Prefecture Criminal Bureau and is led by the Western District Prosecutor's Office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:15

Estonia's Kristjan Ilves third at Nordic Combined World Cup in Norway

09:42

Expert: Putin has reason to hope he will win the election without fraud

09:17

Export down by a tenth in January

08:40

Companies in Estonia not paying enough attention to warding off cyberattacks

08:05

Ministry looking to boost voluntary contribution to national defense

07:49

Estonia's planned security tax will not land next year

07:14

Environment Board apprehends poaching ring responsible for dozens of kills

07:03

Colonel: Ukraine preparing to use its new aircraft by shooting down Russia's

10.03

Over 600,000 passengers take Elron trains in February

10.03

Finnish police remove former Estonian PM Taavi Rõivas from flight

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.03

Finnish police remove former Estonian PM Taavi Rõivas from flight

08.03

First six Russian citizens issued orders to leave Latvia

10.03

Amendment to hike officials' bonuses in Estonia

10.03

Reili Rand: Estonia should not be given to Tallinn and Harju County

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

08.03

Skills shortage remains high in Estonia

07.03

Estonia doesn't fund Czech artillery aid to Ukraine, but could send its own shells

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: