Pärnu County Hunting Association: Our CEO not involved in poaching ring

News
Lynx skins.
Lynx skins. Source: Environmental Board
News

According to Uno Kase, the chair of the Pärnu County Hunters' Association (Pärnumaa Jahimeeste Liit), the association's executive director Eero Nõmm is not one of the individuals suspected of involvement in a recent poaching case, for which several others have been detained.

The Pärnu County Hunters' Association called an extraordinary board meeting on March 11 in order to listen to explanations from executive director Eero Nõmm as well as to analyze the initial suspicions raised against him.

In a statement sent to the media via a public relations firm on Thursday morning, it was claimed that the information released on March 11 on ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera" suggesting that one of the individuals suspected of poaching is executive director of the Pärnu County Hunters' Association, Eero Nõmm, is not true.

"According to statements made by Eero Nõmm, the executive director of the Pärnu County Hunters' Association, he is not suspected in any poaching episode for which other individuals, who have been detained, stand accused," said Uno Kase, chair of the Pärnu County Hunters' Association. "Based on the information available at the moment, the suspicion associating him with aiding in the violation of game hunting regulations seems to be a very vague one."

"Of course, we unequivocally condemn all forms of poaching, and the Pärnu County Hunters' Association is cooperating fully with the authorities to gain further clarity regarding the suspicions that have arisen," Kase said.

He added that actions that violate the rules and laws are unacceptable for the association. "We understand that this significantly disrupts the work and activities of hunters who behave honestly and are law-abiding."

Kase stated that at around midday on March 6, the Pärnu County Hunters' Association received information about potential illegal activities taking place in Pärnu County during the Estonian Environmental Board's enforcement proceedings.

"So far, no official information has been provided to the Pärnu County Hunters' Association. At present, the association is allowing Eero Nõmm to continue fulfilling his current duties. His continuation as executive director will be discussed again by the association's board once a clear and specific charge has been presented," Kase added.

Officials from the Environmental Board, in cooperation with the Western Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), detained four men on March 6, on suspicion of violating game hunting regulations, and one man suspected of aiding the violation of game hunting regulations, thereby causing significant environmental damage.

The men are suspected of having illegally killed dozens of wild animals as a result of poaching. Western District Prosecutor Indrek Kalda said this suspicion is an initial one, and may change during further proceedings.

Olav Avarsalu, deputy director general for supervision at the Environmental Board, said this was the biggest poaching case in Estonia of the last decade. The initial amount of damage to the environment is estimated to be almost €44,000.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

