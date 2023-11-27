Lääne County hunters given special permit to hunt rogue lynx

A lone lynx which has killed several domestic cats may be hunted thanks to a special permit which circumvents an overall ban on hunting that species, regional daily Lääne Elu reports – though the permit to hunt is only valid for a week.

Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet) Deputy Director General Leelo Kukk, last Thursday granted a week-long hunting permit by way of exemption, to track down the lynx, which has attacked both dogs and cats in the village of Kiideva, Lääne County.

Generally the hunting of Eurasian lynx has been banned in Estonia since 2016, but, a local hunting club's chief told Lääne Elu that the exception had been granted to the Haapsalu hunting society (Haapsalu jahiselts), who have a week's time in which they can legally hunt the animal.

In recent months, the maverick felid has been responsible for mauling to death nine domestic cats in the vicinity of Kiideva and has additionally seriously injured two dogs, and while local residents have kept their surviving pets safely locked inside as a result, the lynx will have developed a taste for its recent activities and is still actively seeking out opportunities – it was spotted as recently as last week, roaming around a farmyard.

At least one local hunter was skeptical of the prospects of tracking down the lynx in question within the span of a week, however.

Lynx numbers in Estonia have been rising in recent years, while the species is being spotted in the vicinity of human dwellings more and more.

--

