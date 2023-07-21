Photos, videos: Lynx spotted in popular part of Põhja-Tallinn on Friday

Lynx spotted on the patio of Restaurant Ülo in Põhja-Tallinn on Friday. July 21, 2023.
Lynx spotted on the patio of Restaurant Ülo in Põhja-Tallinn on Friday. July 21, 2023. Source: Anton Kostjuk
A lost young lynx was seen in a popular part of Põhja-Tallinn on Friday morning, caught on camera both on a restaurant patio on Kopli tänav and at Baltic Station (Balti jaam) itself. Anyone who sees the lynx is urged by the Rescue Board to avoid approaching the animal and call 112.

When Anton Kostjuk first spotted the wild animal on the patio of Restaurant Ülo, directly opposite Baltic Station Market (Balti jaama turg), in Tallinn on Friday morning, he had doubts about whether it was a big cat or if it could really be a young lynx — and why a lynx would be sitting this far into a major city.

Lynx spotted on the patio of Restaurant Ülo in Põhja-Tallinn on Friday. July 21, 2023. Source: Anton Kostjuk

Around 7:46 a.m., he called the Rescue Board, saying it was probably a cat, but rescuers confirmed the animal was indeed a young lynx that had ended up lost in the Estonian capital.

Shocked by the unexpected up-close sighting, Kostjuk managed to film the lynx as well.

That same day, the animal was also caught on film running around the adjacent Baltic Station, Tallinn's main railway station.

The Rescue Board tweeted about the Põhja-Tallinn lynx sighting on Friday afternoon, noting that the frightened young animal, which may have headed toward Telliskivi, has since gone into hiding, but could go on the move again once dark out.

Residents of the area have been asked to keep a lookout.

Anyone who sees the lynx is urged to avoid approaching the animal and call 112.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Photos, videos: Lynx spotted in popular part of Põhja-Tallinn on Friday

