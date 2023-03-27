Baby seal wanders into private residence's garden

A baby seal found its way into a private home's garden in Haapsalu.

A video sent in by a local resident shows the baby seal on the house's terrace, inquisitively poking its nose against the glass door.

February is the time baby seals leave their mothers, meaning that there is a greater chance of run-ins with people in coastal areas.

If you happen upon a baby seal in an unusual location, take care not to touch them, catch them or try to relocate them yourself.

