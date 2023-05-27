Video: Curious lynx wanders into Rapla County yard

The village of Hagudi, Rapla County, was visited by a curious lynx, as captured on camera earlier this week, regional daily Raplamaa Sõnumid reports.

The lynx wandered into a residential garden Tuesday morning, and was unperturbed by curious onlookers gathered at a window just a few meters away, Raplamaa Sõnumid reports (link in Estonian).

Hunters in Võru County, in southeastern Estonia, have claimed that the species is getting less shy of humans and therefore, perhaps via a slight logical fallacy, this is either the cause or result of a fall in the number roe deer in Estonia.

The short video below taken by Marit Tomberg and published by Raplamaa Sõnumid shows the lynx up close (perhaps on mute to avoid an annoying music track-ed.).

The Eurasian Lynx is distributed across a vast swathe of territory, with Estonia and Scandinavia lying at its northwesternmost edge, while the species is also found in parts of Central, Eastern and Southern Europe.

The Estonian word for lynx, "Ilves", is also quite a common family name.

