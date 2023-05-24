Lynxes cause anxiety in Võru County

In Võru County, lynxes that wander into farmyards cause concern among locals. According to hunters, the decline in the number of wild goats might be the cause of the lynx's proximity to humans.

The best place in Võru County to see the lynx is the Alaveski zoo, where they have been bred for over two decades. Triin, a resident of the village of Uue-Saalus, however, witnessed a young lynx killing her cat.

There were three lynx young. She recalled that two of them remained near the forest's edge, while one entered the farmyard and stood still, possibly in search of prey. "When it walked into the sauna, the cat followed, and the lynx grabbed it by the head."

Since lynx hunting was prohibited in the county of Võru a decade ago, there may be significantly more lynxes in forests now than before.

Mati Kivistik, the head of the Võru County Hunters' Association, said lynxes should be allowed to be culled because it is highly probable that they will come into farms again.

The Environment Agency has been informed about the incident in Uue-Saaluse.

