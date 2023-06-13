Vaida the Przewalski's horse relocates to Tallinn Zoo

Riga Zoo's loss was Tallinn Zoo's gain last week as the latter acquired a rare Przewalski's horse.

The 20-year-old mare, named Vaide, will hopefully fit in with an existing brood, Tallinn Zoo says, and arrived there last week after Riga Zoo had opted to stop keeping the species.

Named after a 19th century Polish geographer and explorer, Przewalski's horse (Equus ferus przewalskii) is genetically quite different from the modern domestic horses (Equus ferus caballus), which suggests that neither is the precursor of the other.

Vaide the Przewalski's horse is now at Tallinn Zoo. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinna loomaaed

Przewalski's horse, while it died out in the wild at one point, has been reintroduced in Mongolia since the 1990s. It was originally native to that country and the steppes of Central Asia more broadly.

