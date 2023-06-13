Vaida the Przewalski's horse relocates to Tallinn Zoo

News
Vaide the Przewalski's horse is now at Tallinn Zoo.
Vaide the Przewalski's horse is now at Tallinn Zoo. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinn Zoo
News

Riga Zoo's loss was Tallinn Zoo's gain last week as the latter acquired a rare Przewalski's horse.

The 20-year-old mare, named Vaide, will hopefully fit in with an existing brood, Tallinn Zoo says, and arrived there last week after Riga Zoo had opted to stop keeping the species.

Named after a 19th century Polish geographer and explorer, Przewalski's horse (Equus ferus przewalskii) is genetically quite different from the modern domestic horses (Equus ferus caballus), which suggests that neither is the precursor of the other.

Vaide the Przewalski's horse is now at Tallinn Zoo. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinna loomaaed

Przewalski's horse, while it died out in the wild at one point, has been reintroduced in Mongolia since the 1990s. It was originally native to that country and the steppes of Central Asia more broadly.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kerttu Kaldoja

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:00

Historic moment as two cruise ships arrive at Saaremaa harbor at same time

17:45

Estonian men's tennis team kick off Davis Cup campaign against Montenegro

17:30

Gallery: Urban Space Street Festival begins in Tallinn

17:28

Tarmo Tamm does not rule out returning as chair of Environment Committee

17:00

Riigikogu debate on Family Benefits Act postponed to Wednesday

16:27

Free regional public transport will not end this year

16:23

Gen. Hodges: Ukraine counter-offensive underway once heavy brigades deploy

15:55

Fire risk means cigarette smoking, barbecues banned on Estonian public land

15:47

Vaida the Przewalski's horse relocates to Tallinn Zoo

15:30

Over 200 firms, organizations apply for state defenders recognition

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12.06

Interior minister: Man who attacked gay pastor can be deported

12.06

Saaremaa excavations unearth Estonia's oldest artifacts

12.06

Man attacks Finnish pastor at Association of Gay Christians event

12.06

Kallas: VAT rises for press, hotels and banks was a compromise

10.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride 2023 wends its way through Tallinn's old town

11:12

Minister: Estonia does not support EU platform work directive amendments

12.06

Waste water monitoring points to regular cocaine use in Tallinn and Tartu

12.06

Sprawling settlement bringing more wild animals to Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: