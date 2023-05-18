Gallery: Rainforest pavilion completed at Tallinn Zoo

Tallinn Zoo Southeast Asian rainforest exhibit.
On Saturday, the Tallinn Zoo welcomes visitors to its newly-completed Southeast Asian rainforest exhibition area.

The exhibition area is populated by animals from the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia, with an emphasis on endangered species. You will meet here the binturong, the smooth-coated otter, the fishing cat and the flying fox.

Binturong. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinn Zoo

A free roaming silver pheasant or Nicobar pigeon could be spotted among the lush vegetation, as well as a colony of Lyle's flying foxes in the trees. There are rare bird species present such as the Bali myna and the Java sparrow.

Lyle's flying foxes. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinn Zoo

ConArte OÜ designed and Ehitus5ECO constructed the Southeast Asian Tropical Rainforest Pavilion Building at the Tallinn Zoo. In addition to the displayed area, the complex also includes a catering and recreation space.

The Rainforest building's construction cost €5.28 million.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

