Heatwave prompts Tallinn Zoo to close rainforest pavilion temporarily

Tallinn Zoo's rainforest exhibition pavilion has to close to the public in the afternoons, due to the heat in Estonia. The facility only opened last month.

The zoo's Southeast Asian rainforest exhibition is currently closed to the public between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reports.

Darja Zubareva, a nature education specialist at Tallinn Zoo, told AK that: "We have various cooling measures which can be pressed into use – in fact that the trees and plants are often tall helps out too. Air conditioning and a water vapor system is also installed inside, and the doors can be opened in emergency situations too. All of this of course means that no visitors can attend inside."

The ideal rainforest pavilion temperatures, which only opened in mid-May, is 27-28C, but this can be exceeded during warm conditions outside, as has happened this week.

Tallinn Zoo says it is searching for a more permanent solution for keeping the facility at the required temperature, with the closure simply a stop-gap measure.

