Heatwave prompts Tallinn Zoo to close rainforest pavilion temporarily

News
Tallinn Zoo Southeast Asian rainforest exhibit.
Tallinn Zoo Southeast Asian rainforest exhibit. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn Zoo's rainforest exhibition pavilion has to close to the public in the afternoons, due to the heat in Estonia. The facility only opened last month.

The zoo's Southeast Asian rainforest exhibition is currently closed to the public between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reports.

Darja Zubareva, a nature education specialist at Tallinn Zoo, told AK that: "We have various cooling measures which can be pressed into use – in fact that the trees and plants are often tall helps out too. Air conditioning and a water vapor system is also installed inside, and the doors can be opened in emergency situations too. All of this of course means that no visitors can attend inside."

The ideal rainforest pavilion temperatures, which only opened in mid-May, is 27-28C, but this can be exceeded during warm conditions outside, as has happened this week.

Tallinn Zoo says it is searching for a more permanent solution for keeping the facility at the required temperature, with the closure simply a stop-gap measure.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:41

Võrklaev: Constant obstruction is not normal

11:10

Statistics: Two in five Estonian adults wanted to study more last year

10:55

Minister: JEF crucial to Estonia's defense

10:45

1.5-hour commute to school raises concern for Chancellor of Justice

10:28

Historic moment as two cruise ships arrive at Saaremaa harbor at same time Updated

10:21

Soviet-era construction quality hampers national library refurbishment work

09:02

Heatwave prompts Tallinn Zoo to close rainforest pavilion temporarily

08:50

Party ratings: Eesti 200 support now below SDE, equal to Isamaa

08:41

Helicopter called in to tackle Ida-Viru County wildfire

08:11

Retired US general: Ukraine counter-offensive could be days away

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.06

Russia detains two Estonian PPA workers after accidental border crossing

12.06

Interior minister: Man who attacked gay pastor can be deported

13.06

Rail Baltica main-line construction starts this year in all Baltic states

12.06

Saaremaa excavations unearth Estonia's oldest artifacts

13.06

Minister: Estonia does not support EU platform work directive amendments

10:28

Historic moment as two cruise ships arrive at Saaremaa harbor at same time Updated

13.06

Fire risk means cigarette smoking, barbecues banned on Estonian public land

13.06

Half of students fail basic school mathematics exam in many schools

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: