Meteorologist: August weather will be changeable with some short heatwaves

Meteorologist Taimi Paljak.
Meteorologist Taimi Paljak.
According to meteorologist Taimi Paljak, the weather in Estonia this August will vary, though some shorter heatwaves are still expected.

"August will continue to be changeable, but with the difference being that, occasionally, warm weather will still reach us from the south and some very hot weather will come in. So, if we haven't had it in July, we are still likely to get that heat in August," Paljak said on ETV morning show "Vikerhommik" on Thursday.

"But I think these will still be short-lasting heatwaves and then the heat will be gone again and we'll get back to normal, Baltic weather," she said.

Paljak added, however, that this is the long-term forecast and that trying to predict the weather too far into the future is rarely a worthwhile endeavor.

The meteorologist said, that, when it comes to the weather in Estonia this July, there have been few extremes, and temperatures have not been much higher than in previous years. "When we consider July [as a whole], it might even be that it is slightly cooler than usual," Paljak said.

"However, in August, we could get these hot spells. Then again, we're also likely to get rain showers. The kind of heavier rain showers, which are very characteristic of when cyclones come in from the south in May. They come with some heat but also a lot more humidity," she explained.

"So it's more likely to be this kind of variable weather. There will be some heat, but it shouldn't stay with us for a long period of time, judging by the current picture," Paljak added.

Editor: Michael Cole

